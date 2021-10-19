Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt and Umar Riaz patch up post the nominations, the captain says he will do something for him eventually

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting as more and more twists are coming out of the show. In today’s episode, Bigg Boss will punish the contestants and will tell all the main Bigg Boss players to pack their bags and come and stay in the jungle area as now the house is no more divided and it's only the Jungle house.

Earlier we had reported about Nishant nominating eight contestants on the show from which one was Umar and the doctor was hurt as he had helped Nishant in winning the captaincy task and thus he became the captain of the house.

Umar had lashed out at Nishant for nominating him and saving Pratik and Akasa as he feels that Pratik is the one who has broken most of the rules and it was unfair of him to nominate Karan and him.

During the live feed, Nishant and Umar are seen talking and sorting their differences post the nominations.

Where Umar says that he understands why Nishant save Pratik as they have a strong bond, whereas he couldn’t understand why he save Akasa Singh and that really hurt him.

To which Nishant said that he had his reason for nominating Umar and Karan and he will eventually do something for him and will support them.

Umar tells Nishant that now in the house he only trust Karan and no one else and if he gets power ever, he will stand by Karan and do things for him.

Post the nominations Nishant has got a lot of enemies and many contestants have lost trust in him and everyone pounces on him post the nominations.

What do you think will be the consequences of these nominations will Nishant ever be able to mend things with the rest of the contestants?

