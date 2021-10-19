Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt backstabs Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Umar Riaz as he gets the power to nominate this week

MUMBAI: A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house where the contestants have been punished by Bigg Boss for breaking all the rules in the house.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss would announce that the contestants living in the main Bigg Boss house would have to leave and go and stay in the jungle house as from now the main Bigg Boss house would be shut as after many warnings also the ruled were broken. He announces that they would be given three punishments for breaking the rules.

The first one was to shift from the main house to the jungle house. The second was that all the contestants had to come to one decision and eliminate two contestants from the house, and owing to this Vidhi and Donal were evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

The third and the last one was that the new captain of the house Nishant Bhatt had the power to nominate eight contestants for this week.

Nishant nominates Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Ishaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, and Shamita Shetty.

This comes as a shock to Karan, Shamita, Umar, and Afsana as they were the one’s who supported Nishant and made him the captain and in the end he backstabbed them and nominated them this week stating the reason of breaking the rules in the house.

Karan and Umar are the most hurt people as they trusted Nishant and supported him to become the captain of the house and in the end, he cheated them and nominated them.

Nishant saves Akasa Singh as she is very close to Pratik and hence, she was saved from the nomination.

What is shocking is that Nishant nominated Karan and saved Jay and this could be the end of a friendship and the beginning of a new one.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change as Nishant backstabbed all his friends except for Pratik and nominated the rest.

Surely, Nishant does know how to play the game.

