Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt breaks ties with Karan Kundrra says “ I am hurt with the things you have said don’t think the friendship could be back”

MUMBAI: Things are not going well for Karan Kundrra in the house and his relations with his alliances are drifting away and there are lot of differences between him and his friends.

In yesterday’s episode, we have seen how the entire housemates were fighting among each other to become the captain of the house and at that time Karan and Nishant had a huge argument which led to their friendship ending.

Karan during the fight told Nishant that it's because of the jungle contestants that he and Shamita became the captain of the house and thus he should be supporting one of them.

Nishant disagreed with Karan and told that he has also kept good relations with everyone in the house and that’s also a reason why he became the captain of the house.

He tells Karan that he always can’t pounce on him just because he supports Pratik and whatever he does the housemates have a set mentality that he is standing by Pratik when that’s not the case also.

Nishant tells Karan that he is hurt with whatever he is said and now he can’t see him the same way how he did before.

During the live feed, one could see how Karan was trying to mend things with Nishant but he seemed least interesting in bringing back the friendship as he is hurt badly by Karan’s words. Shamita and Rajiv and Rajiv also try to help them sort things out where they tell Nishant to sort his differences with Karan but he doesn’t reply anything.

Nishant in the game has always said that after Pratik it’s always been Karan for him and he didn’t expect Karan to say the things that he did and seems like this will take some time to mend.

