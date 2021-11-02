Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt tells Shamita Shetty that “Everyone knows how Zeeshan Khan got eliminated in Bigg Boss OTT within seconds for pushing Pratik but things are different here”

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, the audience would witness a massive fight between Umar and Simba where the latter in an aggressive manner pushes Umar into the pool, and the two hurls waves of abuse on each other.

This incident happened during the nomination task where Umar destroyed Simba’s basket even before the task began and got him eliminated from the task and he got nominated for this week and this resulted in a huge aggression fight between the two.

Umar takes a stand for himself and tells that the push was in such an aggressive manner that Bigg Boss should take some action against him and he protests against such violence in the house.

During the live feed, Nishant and Shamita are seen speaking about the incident that happened where the ace choreographer says that “In Bigg Boss OTT when Zeeshan just pushed Pratik slightly within seconds Bigg Boss took the decision of eliminating him, but here things are so different”

He further says “ So many times during the task the contestants have gone physical or even during the time when Karan pinned downed Pratik but there was no decision that was taken and the reason was Pratik didn’t react”

Nishant says that during Zeeshan’s incident also Pratik didn’t react to what had happened and in spite of that Zeeshan has eliminated things are very confusing.

Well, this not a question only in Nishant’s mind but also the Netizens are asking the same question to why are the rules changed in this season and physical fights have been encouraged without even giving punishment or warning.

