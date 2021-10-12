BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt tries to hook Karan Kundrra up with this female contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has entered its second week and the show is already doing very well for itself as the contestants are good this year and are giving a lot of content.

Cupid has struck Ishaan and Miesha, and they are spreading their love in the house, which at times is a question mark for the housemates and netizens. They are not sure whether their love is real or it's just a way to be in the show.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant has a great friendship with Karan in the house, and very often Nishant, Karan, and Pratik have a good time together.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

During the live feed, Nishant was seen talking to Karan about his marriage plans. He asked him when he is planning to get married, to which the actor said that he is ready but the question is with whom as he hasn’t found the perfect match for himself.

Nishant then reveals that he was trying to patch him with someone in the house. He wouldn’t want to mention her name but then he dropped the idea as he felt they were only good friends.

Well, Nishant was hitting at Tejasswi as she and Karan have a great bond of friendship and the OTT runner-up had said that he likes the pair but then realized that it cannot happen.

That’s a very sweet gesture from Nishant for Karan as he wants him to get settled and have someone in his life and there is no doubt that the two give major friendship goals.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin reveals she wants to see Pratiik Sehajpal's friendship with Jay Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty )