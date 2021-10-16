Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! No elimination this week; Ishaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, and Akasa Singh were in the danger zone

MUMBAI: The second week of Bigg Boss has come to an end and Salman Khan is back with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where he will be schooling the contestants on how they performed in the week and Afsana Khan would be lashed out by the Bollywood star.

Among the contestants, Donal, Vidhi, Vishal, Afsana, Ishaan, and Akasa were the nominated contestants for this week.

They were nominated by the jungle contestants through a task. As per the voting trends, Akasa, Afsana, and Ishaan are at the bottom. They received fewer votes and are in the danger zone.

But there are reports doing the rounds that there could be no elimination this week and that everyone would be saved from the elimination.

( ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Team Tiger wins the task; Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali and Akasa Singh become the first members to enter the main Bigg Boss house )

As these days, Afsana has been giving a lot of negative content to the show and is fighting with almost all the contestants whereas Ishaan is having a love track with Miesha, and Akasa on the other hand is also trying to make a similar track with Pratik and hence the makers might decide not to eliminate anyone, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, if everyone is saved this weekend then we are sure that next weekend there could be the possibility of a double elimination, or else one would say goodbye to this elimination itself.

Who do you think will be eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan and Farah Khan lash out at Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal )