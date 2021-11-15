Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Non-VIP members to be eliminated from the show; VIP members are in the safe zone

MUMBAI: The makers of the show are planning to bring a change to the show as the TRPs have fallen.

The show in the initial days did very well for itself but then later lost the audience connects and the TRPs fell. It was out of the Top 10 shows.

As we know, the house is divided into the VIP and non-VIP zones.

As per the latest news, the makers are planning to eliminate the non-VIP members. The VIP members will remain in the game and would play further.

In the VIP members, we have Karan, Umar, Nishant, Tejasswi, and Vishal, whereas the non-VIP members consist of Jay, Shamita, Neha, Simba, and Pratik.

The makers of the show will be introducing new contestants and getting ex-contestants of the season and OTT who will be joining the game soon.

Donal Bisht will be re-entering the house as a wild card. There are reports of Moose entering soon. The show will be pretty interesting.

Well, Donal has the capacity to change the dynamics of the show as the actress has given sensational quotes in her post-eviction interactions.

