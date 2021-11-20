Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Not Salman Khan but Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has finally arrived and the audiences are waiting to who would Salman lash out at and would he praise for their performance in this week in the Bigg Boss house.

Quite a lot happened in the Bigg Boss house from Karan and Teja being out of the VIP zone to Simba and Pratik replacing them, to Neha’s break down on the show which led to the massive fight between her, Nishant, and Pratik.

This weekend ka vaar Salman will be there on the show but the majority of the hosting will be done by Bigg Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar.

He would be on the show to promote his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth as he is the director of the movie.

Salman wouldn’t be hosting much of the show as he is unwell and would be feeling weak and hence Mahesh would be taking the responsibility of hosting the show alongside Salman Khan.

Apparently, Salman wasn’t in a good mood at all through the entire shoot of the serial because of his health but in spite of that, he came and shot for the show.

This weekend ka vaar episode would be an entertaining episode, as along with Mahesh Manjrekar the audience would see Bharti and Harsh who would be coming to promote their upcoming show on their YouTube channel.

On the other hand, John and Divya would be seen promoting their movie Satyameva Jayate 2 and Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana would be coming on the show for their movie Antim: The Final Truth.

