BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik and Simba build a new alliance as the latter supports Pratik against the housemates

MUMBAI: Once again Pratik will become the center of attracting in the house as once again the housemates will be irked with him.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce a new captaincy task as the previous one becomes a draw.

For the new captaincy task, Bigg Boss instructs the contestants to take two-three names who will fight for the captaincy task, and whoever wins would become the captain of the house.

Maximum of the house housemates would take Jay, Karan, and Vishal’s name for captaincy but Pratik as usual doesn’t agree to the names as he also wants to become the captain of the house but no one is in favour of that.

But for a change, Simba will stand by Pratik and say that he is right as everyone at the end of it wants to become the captain of the house and get immunity next week.

He also says that the funniest thing in this captaincy task the people who vote for Vishal are also giving his name for captaincy which is the weirdest thing that has happened in the house.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash faked her illness during the captaincy task)

Simba tells Tejasswi that whatever Pratik is doing is right as he is taking a stand for himself and says that he also wants to be the contender for becoming the captain of the house, but everyone is seeing on Pratik’s point as they are taking my sweetness for granted.

Tejasswi said that because of what Pratik is doing the entire house is suffering do you think this is right?

Simba said that he completely supports and stands by Pratik as everyone should fight for themselves and the immunity that one would get next week is important as voters can keep changing their minds at the last moment.

He said that if for this he has to take punishment also from Bigg Boss he is ready to take, which shocks Tejasswi and she stands fumbling with her words.

Seems, like Simba is coming out of his shell and as began to play the game. It will be interesting to see the post his support to Pratik and how would the housemates behave with Simba.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Karan Kundrra BREAKS DOWN; appeals to quit the show)