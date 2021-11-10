Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin try to mend their differences; the singer says “Let’s start fresh and forget whatever happened in the past”

MUMBAI: In Bigg Boss OTT, Neha and Pratik’s friendship had grabbed a lot of eyeballs and had made headlines for the coziness that they shared on the show.

We also saw how Pratik’s sister had come on the show and even told him to maintain a distance as things were not looking good outside.

Post Neha’s eviction from the show, the singer had come and said that she was shocked to see the kind of reaction that her friendship with Pratik got and the anguish against her and how society judged her.

A few days back, Neha entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry where she clearly told Pratik that they should maintain a distance as he has the same pattern with everyone so he would say the same things.

She also told him that his family members and fandom have done so many personal attacks on her that she has had enough and that he also didn’t talk about it and clear things and that was the end of their friendship.

Once again during the live feed, Neha and Pratik had a fight and Pratik apologized to Neha and said that no matter what she says he won’t react and be rude to her.

He also mentions that before coming on Bigg Boss 15 he had called and messaged her but she had blocked him and even from the vanity van he was trying to reach out to her but all in vain.

Neha tells Pratik that they should forget whatever happened in the past and move on and make a fresh start to a friendship.

Pratik questions Neha and asks her what to forget when there was nothing, to which the singer says that unfortunately, our talks had confused the people in the outside world and it had made headiness and now they have to be more careful about what they speak.

Seems like Pratik and Neha will bury the hatchet and begin a new friendship from here.

