Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal has a massive fight with Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has seen a big change in the concept of the show where the makers of the show have introduced the wild card entries and the entire dynamics of the game have changed.

With the entry of the wild card entries, the show might get interesting and might help the show to gain good TRP ratings.

Now with the wild card entries would be the VIP of the show and the non- Vip would have to listen to them as per Bigg Boss rules.

During the live feed, one could see Pratik have a massive argument with Nishant and Tejasswi, as they are in the kitchen duties and since new wild card entry Abhijit Bichukale will enter the house today and will have an argument with Umar as he wants his bed and he refuses to give him.

Since Abhijit will be on fast today Pratik wanted to make something different from the breakfast menu since the Marathi actor is vegetarian and this fight turned out to be an ego show.

Owing to this Rakhi Sawant also demanded that she wants the same breakfast that is been cooked for Abhijit and this has led to a massive fight between Pratik and Nishant.

Nishant and Tejasswi had a problem that this house isn’t a restaurant that for everyone different food will be cooked as today three types of breakfast is been cooked.

Pratik on the other hand feels that it’s not a big deal because Abhijit is fasting today and that they should co-operate with him.

Nishant and Pratik got into a heated argument where Pratik told Nishant that his ego is hurt because he didn’t listen to him and did what he wanted and this hasn’t gone down well with Nishant.

