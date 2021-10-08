BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal refused to mend things with Karan Kundraa; the latter says he knows what to do now

MUMBAI: The first week of Bigg Boss 15 has been very successful, and the audiences have connected to the show because of the content given by the contestants.

In this week, the map route task created a lot of issues in the Bigg Boss house where Pratik had a massive fight with Jay, which led to the destruction of Bigg Boss property, and as a punishment, the jungle contestants were nominated.

During the task, in order to get the map, Karan had hidden Pratik’s bag in the washroom, locked the door, and refused to give him the keys.

This irked Pratik a lot, and he kept doing things in such a way that Bigg Boss had to interfere and give him a warning.

During the live feed, Pratik was seen talking to Nishant where he said that Karan was a senior in his previous show and he really had lots of respect and love for him and always considered him as a brother, but now, he has no connection with him as he has come to know that he is playing a game with him and he doesn’t want to talk him anymore.

Karan comes to Pratik to mend things between them, to which Pratik says that he is not interested in talking to him.

Karan replies back saying he knows what to do now.

Well, seems like in the upcoming episodes, Pratik and Karan will be having massive fights.

