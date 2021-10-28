Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal strikes again, aborts the captaincy task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has announced a nice captaincy task where the contestants were divided into two teams Team A and Team B. The contestants of one team member will be standing in the letterbox and the other team members had to torture them and get them out of the box.

But since in both the rounds no one came out of the box the task was a tie and no one won the task, thus no team could compete for the captaincy task.

Post the Bigg Boss gave the contestants again a chance to play the captaincy task and thus told the contestants to choose two – three names for the captaincy task and the names that they take everyone should agree for it.

Most of the contestants took Vishal, Karan, and Jay’s name but Pratik didn’t agree with it.

He said that he too wants to become the captain of the house and he wasn’t agreeing on Jay's name.

The entire house gets into a heated argument as even Umar wanted to stand for the captaincy task and wasn’t agree to come to a conclusion.

The rest of the housemates also told them if they don’t come to a conclusion then this task would be canceled, but Pratik didn’t care and said that he won’t agree to it.

Karan also tries and tells him that it's only because of him that the task would get canceled and Bigg Boss hard work would be wasted.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: Netizens praise Kashmera Shah as a contestant on the show, say she is the coolest and smartest player of the game )

But the young lad is quite stubborn with his decision and doesn’t agree to bend down and thus this week there wouldn’t be a captain in the house and no one is safe from next week’s elimination.

Well, this is not the first time that Pratik is canceling the task we have seen him doing the same in Bigg Boss OTT where if he was not winning or his names didn’t come then he would cancel the task.

What do you think did Pratik do the right thing by canceling the task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 14: Netizens praise Kashmera Shah as a contestant on the show, say she is the coolest and smartest player of the game )