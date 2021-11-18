Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal tells Nishant Bhat that Tejasswi Prakash’s attitude reminds him of Divya Agarwal

MUMBAI: In the beginning, Bigg Boss did very well and it was one of the top 10 shows in terms of TRP ratings. But as the days passed by, the TRP dropped, and now, the makers are doing their best to bring the show back on track.

Fights are very common in the BB house.

In the upcoming episode, Pratik, Nishant, and Tejasswi will have a massive fight regarding some kitchen duties. This makes Teja super emotional and she breaks into tears.

Post the fight, Pratik will be seen telling Nishant that Tejasswi has a very similar personality to Divya Agarwal. She too has a very strong personality and doesn’t think twice before she shares her opinions. Divya was the same.

He says that she reminds him of how Divya used to put forth her points and was very vocal about her opinions.

During the days of Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik and Divya never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads.

Well, this is not the first time the actress has been compared to Divya.

