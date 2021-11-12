Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adata and Neha Bhasin are in the danger zone, might get eliminated this weekend

MUMBAI: This week a lot happened in the Bigg Boss where the makers introduced the VIP zone area and whichever contestants will become the member of this club will be safe from nominations and would be given special powers.

In the first round since Umar was the captain of the house he had the power to choose three members he chose Karan, Tejasswi and Nishant and thus they became the first members of the VIP club.

Post that during the second round Vishal wins the task and thus becomes the fifth member of the VIP zone.

Since, Karan, Tejassw, Vishal, Nishant and Umar are the members of the VIP zone thus they are safe from nominations and the rest of the housemates get nominated.

This week Pratk, Shamita, Simba, Jay, neha and Rajiv are nominated for this week.

Pratik and Shamita are in the top two contenders who have got maximum votes followed by Simba and Jay.

Unfortunately, Rajiv and Neha are in bottom two where they might get eliminated from the show depending if they are going to be evicted this week or not as both Raqesh and Afsana have left the house, where one has gone for medical reasons and the other was eliminated by Bigg Boss.

Well, both Rajiv and Neha have entered the show as wild card entries and seem like they haven't yet made a mark on the show as they have got the least votes as compared to the others.

Who according to you would get eliminated this year?

Do let us know in the comments below.

