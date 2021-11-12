Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin are in the danger zone; one of them might get eliminated this weekend

MUMBAI: This week, a lot happened in Bigg Boss. The makers introduced the VIP zone. The contestants who become members will be safe from nominations and would be given special powers.

In the first round, since Umar was the captain of the house, he had the power to choose three members. He chose Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant and thus they became the first members of the VIP club.

During the second round, Vishal wins the task. Thus, the actor becomes the fifth member of the VIP zone.

Since, Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant, and Umar are members of the VIP zone, they are safe from nominations. The rest of the housemates get nominated.

Pratik, Shamita, Simba, Jay, Neha, and Rajiv are nominated for this week.

Pratik and Shamita are the top two contenders who have the maximum votes, followed by Simba and Jay.

Unfortunately, Rajiv and Neha are in the bottom two. They might get eliminated from the show depending if there is going to be an eviction this week, as both Raqesh and Afsana have left the house. One has gone for medical reasons and the other was eliminated by Bigg Boss.

Well, both Rajiv and Neha entered the show as wild cards and seems like they haven't yet made a mark on the show as they have got the least votes as compared to the others.

