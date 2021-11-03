Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia calls out to Bigg Boss; questions him to why only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are always called to the confession room and the rest are ignored

MUMBAI: Rajiv entered the Bigg Boss house last week as a wild card entry and he did change a lot of dynamics in the house.

He first broke the Aka – Ana relationship of Shamita and Vishal where he said that the actor is using Shamita for the game on the other hand, he also broke differences between Miesha and Ishaan’s relationship and he is creating a lot of stir in the Bigg Boss house.

During the live feed, Rajiv is seen talking to the contestants where suddenly in an irritated mood he calls out to Bigg Boss and questions the makers to why always Karan and Tejasswi are called in the confession room always and the rest of the contestants are ignored completely.

He tells Bigg Boss that aren’t the other housemates the contestants of the house, what about him, Pratik, Umar, Ishaan, Miesha, Shamita, Vishal, Nishant and Jay aren’t we all also the contestants then why only Tejran is been called to the confession room.

This is not only Rajiv’s questions to Bigg Boss but even evicted contestant Donal had spoken about this in her interviews once she was eliminated from the show, where she had said that she used to wonder why only Karan and Tejasswi used to be called in the confession room and no one else.

Whereas Shamita thinks that their liking is very genuine and that slowly things are progressing for them.

Since then, the viewers have a question in their mind as to if Tejran is set up by the makers to get make the show interesting, but their Jodi looks very adorable and the contestants love watching them together.

Well, Karan has admitted that he likes Tejasswi though the actress has always said that there is nothing between the two and that they are just good friends.

