Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia saved from nominations, the rest of the Non – VIP contestants are nominated for this week

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild card entries on the show the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

The house has been divided into VIP and Non – VIP contestants and the game is already between the housemates.

Last week we did see how the contestants fought against each other and how the Non – VIP members made the VIP housemates go through a lot as they stole food and in return, the VIP contestants became unfair in the task.

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task will begin where once again the power will be in the hands of the VIP members where they will save one person from nomination and can nominate the rest as they are safe from getting nominated.

The Non – VIP contestants will be pitted against each other where they will have to debate why they have to be saved and why the other person should be nominated.

In the promo, we did see how Shamita and Pratik kept their point but since Devoleena had to decide and she seemed partial Shamita gave up the task and left the room.

We also saw how Karan and Pratik had a debate in front of Rashami and how she felt that both were wrong and did physical violence.

At the end of the task, the contestants that were nominated were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhatt have been nominated for this week.

Rajiv has been saved by the VIP contestants as they had the power to save one housemate.

Well, these are the nominated contestants for the week and one of them would say goodbye to the show though all are tough contestants on the show.

It’s very tough to predict who will be eliminated from the show as all are strong and have a huge fan base.

Whom do you think would get eliminated from the show?

