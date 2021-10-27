Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia wants Asim Riaz in the house tells Umar Riaz that he is scared of him as his fan following is crazy outside

MUMBAI: Many twists and turns are happening in the Bigg Boss house with the entry of the new wild card Rajiv Adatia who on the first day itself came and changed the dynamics of the house.

We have seen how the relationship between Shamita – Vishal and Ishaan and Miesha has already been damaged and he as come and told many things from outside to the contestants and surprisingly Bigg Boss didn’t tell him anything.

During the live feed, one did see how Rajiv is talking to everyone and telling them how well they have performed in the show.

Suddenly Rajiv would tell Bigg Boss to send Asim Riaz in the house to which Umar tells him that in this house there are fewer people to fight a what that you want Asim to join as of now his elder brother is in the show and he hopes that he is doing well.

Rajiv tells him in front of everyone that, to be honest everyone as fans over here and many fan clubs dedicated to them, but what Umar as is on some other leave and its one of the strongest and loyal fan following, inform him that he has been trending on social media and as reached the 1 million mark when it came to the trends.

Umar is overwhelmed to know this but Ishaan, Vishal, Miesha, and Afsana are not happy to know.

Rajiv tells leave aside the fan following of Jay, Karan, Teja, and Shamita aside and still, Umar will stand strong.

Well, there is no doubt about Umar being one of the strongest players of the game, and no wonder he has built a strong fan following outside and let’s not forget even his younger brother Asim Riaz’s fans will be supporting so he does have a strong fan base outside in spite not being that famous.

