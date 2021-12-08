Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant becomes the first finalist of the show, gains special powers

MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to finale task where the contestants would have to carry the bin bag and then the contestants would have to eliminate each other from the task.

During the first round Tejasswi Prakash won the task and then in the second round Umar won, while in the third round the housemates were asked to choose who they would want as the winner, of this round and everyone took Nishant’s name and thus he wins the task and which every Non – VIP member would win the they can remove a VIP contestants from the game.

Until the end of the task, Pratik won and since he was supporting Rakhi she also became the winner and won the ticket to finale task and thus she became the first finalist of the show.

The makers of the show are showing are planning to dissolve the VIP and Non – VIP concept and from now all the contestants will be equal and will play the game except for Rakhi Sawant who has got special powers in the show that will go unti the finale.

Once again the dynamics of the show would change as now the concept of VIP and Non – VIP wouldn't be there and it would be interesting to see the contestants play.

