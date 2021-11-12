Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: This week in the Bgg Boss a lot happened as the VIP zone was introduced to the contestants where the housemates had to fight the tasks to become the member of the VIP zone.

Since Umar was the captain of the house he had got special powers to select and eliminate contestants from becoming the member of the VIP club.

Umar chose Karan, Tejasswi and Nishant as the VIP members. In the second round Vishal won the round and became the fifth VIP member.

Finally, the weekend ka vaar episode has arrived and Salman Khan is all set to school the contestants.

Will he pick up Umar for being biased on the show or will he speak about Afsana’s sudden eviction that only time will tell.

As we all know that on Weekend Ka Vaar, celebrities come on the show and have a fun interaction with Salman and the contestants of the show.

Now as per sources it seems that Rani Mujerji, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aryan will be gracing the show on the Weekend ka vaar episode.

Rani will be coming to promote her upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vidya will be coming to talk about her upcoming movie with Pratk Gandhi and Kartik will be coming to promote his upcoming movie Dhamaka.

It’s not clear if the celebrities will be entering the house and interacting with the contestants or not but they will definitely be having a fun time with Salman Khan.

Since Afsana is eliminated from the show and Raqesh has been out for medical purposes it will be interesting to see if there would be any elimination this week.

