Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat been evicted from the Bigg Boss house owing to health issues, won’t return

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat had entered the house last week and there was a lot of hype with him entering the show as a wild card. The audience would have gotten to see Shamita and his game together.

But this week, unfortunately, the actor suddenly fell sick and complained of kidney stone pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was admitted and is getting treated.

There were reports doing the rounds that he would be reentering the show this weekend, but unfortunately, his journey has ended in the house and he has been evicted owing to health issues.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

As per reports, the doctors have advised him to go home and take rest. They have told him not to enter the Bigg Boss house as he needs complete rest and cannot be part of the show.

Thus, the makers of the show evicted him on the doctor’s advice and he wouldn’t be returning.

This has come back as a major setback for Shamita as she was the happiest with his entry. But she still stands strong in the game as she has Neha, Rajiv, and Vishal as her alliances.

Well, we wish Raqesh a speedy recovery and we hope to see him soon on screen in some other projects.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)