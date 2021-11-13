Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house owing to health issues won’t return back

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat had entered the house last week and there was a lot of hype with him entering the show as a wild card entry and the audience would have got to see Shamita and his game together.

But this week, unfortunately, the actor suddenly fell sick and complained of Kidney stone pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital and he was admitted there where he was getting treated.

There were reports doing the rounds that he would be re-entering the show this weekend but unfortunately his journey as ended in the house and he has been evicted owing to health issues.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

As per reports, it seems that the doctors have advised him to go home and take a rest and have told him not to enter the Bigg Boss house as he needs complete rest and cannot be part of the show.

Thus, the makers of the show evicted him on doctor’s advice and he wouldn’t be returning back to the show.

This has come back as a major setback for Shamita as she was the happiest with his entry though her one alliance is gone she still stands strong in the game as she has Neha, Rajiv, and Vishal as her alliance.

Well, we wish Raqesh a speedy recovery and we hope to see him soon on screen in some other projects.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)