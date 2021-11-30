Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rashami Desai reveals whom she will target in the house and who needs to beware of her

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now.

She was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up, and her fan following doubled in no time.

The actress is known for her bindaas attitude and for speaking things frankly as she doesn’t play it diplomatically.

The diva also has a lot of fan clubs to her name, where fans show their undying love for her.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house where she has entered the show as a wild card and has already created a stir in the house.

A few days back, the media had entered the house where they did question the housemates and the wild cards about how they would be playing the game.

During the press conference, TellyChakkar asked Rashami Desai whom would she target in the house and who is that one contestant whom needs to beware of her.

To which, the actress said, “I haven’t thought in this manner as half the season is over and every contestant is playing the game well. Entering the house at this point in time is an advantage and disadvantage as half the contestants in the house are my friends and they have seen me in my season.”

She further said, “People say this is a game but it is a game of emotions and being mentally strong and how one carries themselves in the game and plays it with dignity. It’s not about how you put someone down. Currently what’s happening in the house is not good as everyone is trying to instigate each other and I hope that doesn’t happen to me because if it does I don’t know how I would react."

Well, there is no doubt that Rashami is a very strong contestant and that she would bring in some spice in the game.

