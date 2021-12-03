Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raveena Tandon and Surbhi Jyoti to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.

We have seen a huge change in the game this season where from the Bottom 6 contestants, contestants were eliminated from the show, which shocked the audiences of the show.

As we have seen during the weekend ka vaar episode we have seen how celebrities come on the show and interact with the contestants and have fun segments with Salman Khan.

This was the first week for the wild card contestants and a lot has happened on the show. The house is divided into Non – VIPs and VIPs to Devoleena and Shamita fights and one cannot forget the nasty fight between Pratik and Karan.

From Pratik body-shaming Rahsami to Shamita fainting on the show, a lot has happened this week and it will be interesting to see who and what topic would Salman Khan discuss with the contestants and would scold them on.

As per sources, it seems that Raveen Tandon and Surbhi Jyoti will be coming to the show and will be interacting with the host Salman Khan and the contestants.

Raveena will be coming on the show to promote her upcoming web series Arnayak which will be streaming on Netflix from the 10th of December 2021 and Surbhi will be there to have some fun.

They will be playing some fun tasks with the contestants and having a super fun time with Salman Khan.

Well, the VIP contestants have been nominated and one of them would be evicted from the show, and with some entertainment, the audience will get to see Salman would lash would on which contestant would get the praises.

