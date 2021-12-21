Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ritesh Singh talks about his relationship with Rakhi Sawant, reveals his plans to target Karan and Shamita, and share same shocking revelations on his first wife

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritiesh Singh had entered the house as a wild card entry and finally, the audience got a glimpse of him.

In Bigg Boss 14 we did see how Rakhi was questioned about her husband and the audience didn’t believe that she was married and demanded to see her husband as he never showed himself for two years.

But finally, this season Rakhi came into the house with her husband and the fans got to see her better half.

Ritiesh as a player was decent but he grabbed the headlines for his disrespectful behavior towards Rakhi for which Salman Khan also reprimanded him.

Post his eviction Tellychakkar got in touch with the businessman and asked him about his relationship with Rakhi and about the allegation put on him by his ex–wife.

Tell us something about your relationship with Rakhi Sawant

The relationship I share with Rakhi is very pure, that’s true we don’t have a husband-wife kind of relationship and I wish we never have as this beautiful friendship that we share is amazing which is filled with care, fun, and masti and I wouldn’t want to change that ever.

For me, Rakhi is my God, someone who stood by me in the worst times of my life and look at her how much she wants me in her life and cares for me that means I might be a good man that’s why she wants me in her life and is afraid that I will leave her go. I am lucky that I have Rakhi in my life.

You grabbed the headlines outside for your disrespectful behavior with Rakhi, how would the relationship be once she come out

I was only playing the game and my target was to separate the group of Karan and Shamita as they has very strong alliance’s backing them as I was planning and plotting I couldn’t make Rakhi understand what was my backup plan and there is where I failed completely, I wish I could have made her understand in a better way.

If one would closely see I played the game well, didn’t allow Karan’s team to take part in the final task and I made Rakhi the finalist of the show so somewhere my planning did work, even the way I spoke to her was a part of my plan it’s just that I couldn’t make her understand.

You have been alleged by your ex-wife of being a wife-beater and indulging in physical violence what do you have to say about it?

I have all the evidence against the mental torture that my wife has done on me and everything is stored in my phone. You tell me as woman if someone would have physically tortured you so much wouldn’t you take divorce, but she still wants the marriage.

She was a woman who was only behind money and she had robbed so many things from my house and ran away with another man in front of my eyes and she claims I have done wrong. My child who had been staying with her for so many years wants to come and stay with me but I am fighting for custody but it’s not easy every day is a battle for me.

Am going to show the world not only men are wrong but women can also be wrong.

