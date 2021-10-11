Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Sahil Shroff speaks about his unfair eviction, says “Bigg Boss should have nominated Pratik”

MUMBAI: It’s been a week since Bigg Boss 15 began, and the show is doing extremely well for itself. The credit goes to the contestants of the show.

As we all know, during Weekend Ka Vaar, one contestant leaves the show and says goodbye to all the contestants.

Last week, Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff got evicted from the show owing to fewer votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sahil and asked him about whether his eviction was fair, as the nomination didn’t happen the normal way but because of another person’s mistake.

To which, Sahil said that it’s a bit unfair as the rest of the housemates were nominated and the person who did everything was just left without any punishment.

He further said that the audience these days want to watch negativity, fights, and drama. There is no place for good vibes and positivity in the house. He also said that he had opposed so many things post this decision but hardly anything was shown on television but was telecast on the 24 × 7 live stream on Voot.

Sahil said that the entire team was against this decision of getting nominated because of someone else’s fault and Bigg Boss should have nominated Pratik or at least given him some punishment.

We also asked him if he would like to come back as a wild card, to which the actor said that now, he is just back to the normal life and he wants to chill a bit and enjoy. But if it happens, he might take it up.

We also asked him according to him, whom does he see as the top three contestants, to which the actor said that he sees Karan Kundraa and Shamita Shetty, and in the third position, it could be a close fight between Vishal and Tejasswi.

Well, no doubt that though Sahil’s journey in Bigg Boss was short-lived, he did spread positivity and play the game.

