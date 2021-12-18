Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan and Govinda play a prank on the contestants with the help of Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and today the contestants would know how they have performed this week considering the fact that so much happened.

A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house this week all thanks to Devoleena as she was the one who has maximum fights with the housemates and brought in so much negativity.

One also saw how the friendship of Tejasswi, Umar, and Karan is drifting away especially because Umar has lots of issues with Teja and that he cannot forgive her for the slap comment that she had told him.

Salman would be taking the case of the contestants but will be also having some fun segments with them.

As we had reported earlier, that Govinda will be gracing the show to promote will “Govinda Royalles”.

As per sources, it seems that both Salman and Govinda will play a prank on the contestants where their mikes would be connected to Nishant and Tejasswi and hiddenly both the superstars will be giving them instructions where they would have to irritate the contestants and fight with them for no reason.

Salman and Govinda would tell Nishant that he needs to go and irritate Abhijeet by spoiling his bed and all, on the other hand, Tejasswi will have to fight with Karan on a topic and make it look real.

Well, this really looks like an entertaining task and prank and it will be interesting to see how would the housemates react to this prank.

One would also get to see who Salman scolds and praises in the game though Devollena, Rashami, Abhijeet, Ritesh, and Umar will be on Salman’s radar today.

