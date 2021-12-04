Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan bashed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her fight with Shamita Shetty and for being an unfair Sanchalak in the task tells her “This is the way you want to win the show, shame on you”

MUMBAI: This week marked the first week of the wild card contestants and a lot happened on the show which has changed the whole dynamics of the show.

From the fight of Pratik with Karan – Rashami to one of the biggest catfights in Bigg Boss between Devoleena and Shamita and even Umar’s fight with Pratik a lot of things happened this week.

We also saw how there were differences cropping up between Teja and Karan and the problems have already begun.

But the fight that Devoleena and Shamita had grabbed the headlines and became the talking point of the task and also the way Devoleena played the task was so unfair.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at the actress right and left and told her that this time she has gone to far.

He also reprimanded her for the way she behaved with Shamita and said that it wasn't right but he got even more furious with her as she was a very unfair sanchalak in the task and her decisions were all wrong, he was so upset with her behavior that he asked her if this is the way she wants to win the show shame on you.

Well, the actress had a nice piece of word from Salman who told her that she has completely gone wrong this wrong and her behavior and decision were unacceptable.

