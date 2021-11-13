Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at all the contestants of the house says “No doubt that Afsana Khan was wrong but he told the housemates that barring one or two the rest did instigate her”

MUMBAI: Salman Khan doesn’t seem to be in a good mood during the weekend ka vaar episode as he lashes out at every contestant of the show.

We would see him lashing out at Pratik and Jay where he would give them a reality check, he would pull Pratik up for bullying Rajiv and he would say to Jay that he is not been seen in the show and that he needs to do something to up his game.

This week we did see the exit of Afsana Khan as she lost her cool during the task as she didn’t get the VIP ticket and she felt betrayed by the people she trusted.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

In her anger, we saw her lifting a knife and she was almost going to hurt herself and owing to that Bigg Boss took a decision to eliminate her from the show, in the beginning, she refused to leave the show but then the makers told her that once her health is fine she can join back the show and finally the singer said goodbye to the show.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman would lash out at the contestants and would tell them that there is no doubt that Afsana was wrong in what she did but then the housemates also instigated her baring one or two people.

This could be an indirect indication to Shamita, Neha, and the rest of the housemates as there were the people who were somewhere instigating her.

Well, it will be interesting to see the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as it will be filled with a lot of anger and some bit of fun and entertainment.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Salman Khan lashes out at Pratik Sehajpal says “ I should have been in the house, you would have begged me to leave the house”)