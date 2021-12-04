Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Shamita Shetty for the first time, tells her “You keep saying so many things in English at that time you don’t have an issue if Abhijit said something in Marathi why is it bothering you”

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here and the host Salman Khan is back and it will be interesting to see who Salman would bash and who he would praise.

This week has been very traumatizing for Shamita and she has had a severe breakdown post the fight with Devoleena as she has been targeted by her since her entry.

We saw how during the fight with Devoleena she almost fainted and lost her cool at her and Karan lifted her and was taken to the medical room for treatment.

We also saw her losing her cool on Abhijit Bichukale as she said something and she took it in some other way.

Once again the actress will lose her cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when she would come to know that Abhijit had said something about her and she pounces on him and even Rajiv supports her.

Salman Khan for the first time will lash out at the actress and would tell her that for no reason she is reacting as Abhijit didn't mean anything wrong when he said something in the task, he tells her that when she can speak in English and not have an issue with it, then when Abhijit spoke something in Marathi then why is it bothering her.

He also told her that she needs to get strong in the game because the fight that she had with Devoleena can happen again and again and that now she needs to take a strong stand and not get weak.

Well, this is the first time Salman Khan has lashed out at Shamita and told her where she went wrong or else all this while he never said anything or even pulled her up for some issue.

