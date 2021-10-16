Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan praises Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, says they are playing the game well

MUMBAI: This weekend, Salman Khan is yet again back with an interesting episode where he will be lashing out at Afsana for her behavior throughout the week. He will also school Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik.



Along with schooling the contestant, Salman also praises those contestants who have done very well on the show.

The Bollywood superstar praises Tejasswi and Karan for how they have conducted themselves and played games.

He tells Karan that though he knew that his team was losing he still gave his 100 percent in the task and didn’t lose hope and stood by his team which is commendable. Though he knew what was Vishal and Jay’s plan he didn’t fight or make a scene, he instead calmly explained to them why he was upset.

On the other hand, he tells Tejasswi that she is also doing very well in the show. He also praises her for the way she performed the task and that she played loyally when she was with the jungle contestants. He tells her that she played for them and now when she is in the main house, she is loyal to the OTT contestants and she is entertaining the audience very well and the viewers are loving her game.

Well, there is no doubt that both Karan and Tejasswi are very good players and have really used their minds and played with a clean heart.

Though Tejasswi is living in the main Bigg Boss house, her friendship with Karan remains the same and they share a great rapport on the show.

Karan and Vishal are the two masterminds in this game and they very well know how to plan and plot.

