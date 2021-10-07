Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive! Salman Khan to rip Pratik for his behavior, chances of him to get nominated next week

MUMBAI: The weekend will mark the first weakened ka vaar with Salman Khan where the audiences already know whose case the actor is going to take this time as in the first week itself so much has happened.

This week we did see how Jay and Pratik’s fight when to some other level and when the host abused Pratik, he couldn’t take it and went out of control thus damaging the property of Bigg Boss, as a punishment Bigg Boss nominated all the jungle contestants which according to them was unfair.

As per sources, it seems that this weekend Salman would take the case of Pratik as he tried to bring problems in the telecasting of the show.

Though Jay and Karan were also wrong this week as their height and age shamed Pratik and Shamita we are sure Salman would talk about this too.

Pratik's aggression needs to calm down as this will bring a fall down in his game as the contestants knew his weak point and will keep instigating him.

Seems like a lot is going to happen this weekend and it's going to be a fun Weekend ka Vaar episode.

