Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan to grace the weekend ka vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI : The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.

This was the first week for the wild card contestants and a lot has happened on the show. The house is divided into Non – VIPs and VIPs to Devoleena and Shamita fights and one cannot forget the nasty fight between Pratik and Karan.

From Pratik body-shaming Rahsami to Shamita fainting on the show, a lot has happened this week and it will be interesting to see who and what topic would Salman Khan discuss with the contestants and would scold them on.

As we all know that during the weekend ka vaar episode, celebrities come on the show and have fun interacting with the contestants and the host Salman Khan.

As per sources, it seems that Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the show this weekend and she would be on the show to promote her upcoming movie Atrangi Re.

The actresses would be interacting with the host Salman and would have some fun segments with him and she might also play a fun task with the contestants.

This wouldn't be the first time the actress would be gracing the show she has come also to multiple times to promote her movie.

Well, the VIP contestants have been nominated and one of them would be evicted from the show, and with some entertainment, the audience will get to see Salman would lash would on which contestant would get the praises.

Are you excited to see Sara Ali Khan on the show?

