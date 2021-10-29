Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita and Nishant win the upcoming task, which was performed in pairs

MUMBAI: Post the captaincy task getting canceled, the housemates felt a bit low and bad as the hard work of the makers went in vain, and they all pounced on Pratik.

Bigg Boss then announced the sponsorship task where the female contestants have to create a look from an era and have to choose a guy as a partner who would do the task with them.

Tejasswi – Jay, Akasa – Pratik, Afsana – Karan Kundrra, Shamita – Nishant, and Miesha –Ishaan will be performing the task. Since Simba and Umar did not have partners, the actors couldn’t take part.

The contestants had fun while performing the task, and for the first time, it felt like the whole house can perform the task without even fighting.

In the end, Shamita and Nishant won the task and took the sponsorship hamper.

