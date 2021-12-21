Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz team up for a task to support Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI : Shamita and Umar are two very strong contestants of the show and since the beginning, the viewers knew that they would be going a long way on the show.

Both of them never got along on the show and were always at loggerheads with each other and they kept having differences of opinions and had massive fights.

Now as we saw in yesterday’s episode Bigg Boss had announced the second Ticket to finale task and whoever would win this task would become the second finalist of the show and would join Rakhi as a VIP member.

The Ticket to finale task contenders are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abjijeet, and Rashami Desai, this would be the first time that Karan and Tejasswi would be pitted against each other for the task and two couples would be playing against each other.

Now at one point, the other contestants have to support their favorite contenders and make them win this task, so this is the list of contestants supporting which ticket to finale housemate:

Devoleena and Rakhi: Are supporting Tejasswi Prakash

Pratik: Is supporting Abhijeet

Umar and Shamita : Are supporting Karan Kundrra

For the first time, Shamita and Umar are paring up in a task to support a contestant. During the live feed, Shamita was seen telling Umar that she never thought that she and he would be paring together for a task.

Umar in rerun tells her that’s the magic of Bigg Boss where one should accept the unexpected things to happen and sometimes foes also have to come together for a task.

Well, Shamita is in no mood in doing the task with Umar as she doesn’t get along with him but then since she has to do the task and support Karan she agreed to play along with Umar.

It will be interesting to see if this task would mend the differences between the two.

