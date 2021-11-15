Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty leaves the Bigg Boss house for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Last week we did see how Raqesh Bapat and Afsana Khan left the house owing to different reasons, where Raqesh left due to health reasons, Afsana was evicted for her violent behavior, and owing to this there wasn't any eviction this weekend.

Shamita Shetty has been keeping unwell for a couple of days and was under medical observation in the Bigg Boss house.

Now there is news doing the rounds that the actress is out of the Bigg Boss house for medical issues and she would be back in some days.

Shamita mother confirmed the news and took on to Twitter and said that “Hi ALL Shamzis loved ones - United we stand and are strong,calm down Shamzis med tests reqd -she wl b back soon. Please, send her yr love, light protection & blessings as I believe it’s v powerful.luv you all..Red heartNazar amuletRaising handsHibiscusNazar amulet #ShamitaShetty #ShaRa #Shamitastribe #BiggBoss15 #OrmaxMedia #Shamita.

Shamita will be back posted doing the medical test. In yesterday’s episode, we have seen how Shamita gets upset with the announcement of Raqesh coming back and he too quit the show because of health issues.

Well, today there would be a press conference in the house and Shamita might now be a part of it.

