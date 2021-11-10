Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty makes it clear to Rajiv Adatia that she will favour Raqesh over him and he shouldn’t have any expectation

MUMBAI: Last week the audience saw the entry of Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin as wild card entrants on the show and this has been a boon for Shamita Shetty as she got her love and best friend as a support in the game.

Shamita also has Rajiv who is her rakhi brother and Vishal whom she made her brother on the show and who has a very strong alliance in the house.

Many times, we have heard Shamita saying that her priority in the house is very clear now, it's Raqesh, Neha, Rajiv, and then comes Pratik and Nishant.

Now during the live feed, Shamita was seen clearly telling Rajiv that she will always choose Raqesh over him and he shouldn’t get upset about it as she is very clear about it and he shouldn’t have any expectation.

Rajiv tells her that he is clear about that and has no doubt that Raqesh is above him and he respects that.

Shamita seems to be in a good space and she has so many supporters for herself and she doesn’t need to build an alliance for herself in the show as it’s already there for her.

Before Raqesh, Rajiv and Neha had entered the house. Shamita had a very strong alliance with Vishal, Nishant, and Pratik and now with the entry of Raqesh and Neha, her game is becoming even stronger.

But unfortunately, Raqesh had to leave the house due to a medical emergency. He is admitted to the hospital and there is no confirmation if he would return back to the show, but still Shamita was very strong and had a loyal alliance with him.

