Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin have a heated argument with Umar Riaz, call him an unfair player

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced the second task for the contestants to become VIP members of the game.

The housemates had to collect mines, shop from the shopkeepers, who were the VIP members, and then run into the seating place. Whoever reaches last would get eliminated from the task.

The VIP members were the sanchalaks of the task and they would have to announce who would reach last and then eliminate them from the task.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

The elimination happened in this order.

Round 1: Neha was out

Round 2: Rajiv was out

Round 3: Shamita was out

Round 4: Afsana was out

Round 5: Jay was out

Round 6: Pratik was out

In the last, Vishal was remaining. He won the task and became a member of the VIP group.

Post the task, the housemates pounced on Umar and told him how unfair he has been in this task. Shamita had seen him giving the mines in Afsana’s hand. The actress told Karan about it and said how unfair it was.

Shamita tells Umar that he was very unfair in the task and he would know about it during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan would talk about it.

She further tells him that he can plan unfair and no one would say anything, but he should play it openly and not hide and play.

Neha and Rajiv also butt in and say that their eviction from the task was unfair and Umar couldn’t take the right decision as he was biased.

Umar tries to justify himself but all in vain. Only Karan, Teja, and Nishant seem to be on his side and tell him that he did the right thing and to not give any explanation.

Seems like after this task, most housemates are going to against Umar.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight)