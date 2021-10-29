Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty reveals that Pratik Sehajpal has a girlfriend outside, fears that Akasa doesn’t know about it

MUMBAI : In the Bigg Boss house, love stories are a very common thing. Every year, we have seen people fall in love in the house and begin a relationship.

In this season, we did see the story of Ishaan and Miesha, which began in the initial days of Bigg Boss itself. They would be remembered in the history of the show for falling in love in no time.

The other connection that is grabbing the headlines is of Pratik and Akasa as they are getting closer. Seems like there is something brewing between them.

During the live feed, Shamita and Miesha are seen discussing Pratik and Akasa’s relationship, where the Mohabaatein actress said that she can’t understand why when Pratik comes on any reality show, he forgets that he has a girlfriend outside and starts to flirt with other female contestants.

Miesha questions if Akasa knows about it. Shamita fears that she doesn’t know about his girlfriend outside.

Miesha says that Akasa also has someone outside and she had told her that it’s a serious relationship. The actress tells her that she had told everyone that she had broken up and then entered the house.

Both are unable to understand why Pratik forgets such an important thing. They feel that he has told his girlfriend about his game plan.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a good-looking guy and girls do get attracted to him.

