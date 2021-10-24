Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty’s Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia enters the house as a wild card, says “Once I enter the house, the Akka and Anna Jodi will break as Vishal is not trustworthy and it is high time Shamita knows this”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss will soon enter the fourth week, and this season is doing exceptionally well. The TRPs are good, and the credit goes to the contestants of the show who are giving a lot of content.

We have often seen the contestants discussing wild-card entries. Pratik had said that he would want some hot chick to enter the house, whereas Nishant wants someone like Divya to come who is strong-headed and very opinionated.

The time has come, and now, finally a wild card will be entering the show.

He is none other than Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia. He is a former model turned businessman and social influencer. He is also a trained actor and has studied performing arts in London.

His Instagram account will tell you that he is well-acquainted with the who's who of the entertainment industry.

He has pictures with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, and Bipasha Basu, among others.

Before he entered the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked him how excited he is. He said that he is very excited to go into the house and begin the game.

He further said that he is going into the house to have fun and spread some positivity and to cut down all the fights in the house as he is an entertainer and his purpose will be only to entertain the audiences.

We also asked him with whom would he build an alliance to go ahead in the game, to which the actor said that he would love to play with Shamita, Jay, Karan, and Tejasswi as he feels that they are playing the game well and he would get along with them.

He also said that he wouldn’t get along with Vishal as he is a manipulator and is playing mind games. It is high time Shamita knows about it. He also said that once he enters the house, the Akka and Anna story will end as then he will show the true face of Vishal to Shamita.

Well, this would be very good news for Shamita as she calls him her brother. The dynamics between Shamita and Vishal are going to change, and the game will get interesting.

They have been reports doing the rounds that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat and MTV Roadies contestant Arushi Dutta will also be entering the show as wild cards, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if Raqesh comes, then this is a double bonus for Shamita as she have her love and brother in the show.

Are you excited to see Rajiv in Bigg Boss?

Do let us know in the comments below.

