Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss 15 ?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loves watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and her fans shower her with a lot of love.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

In the current season of Bigg Boss, we have seen how the makers of the show have introduced new wild card entries and have changed the entire dynamics of the show and we can expect more entries to happen on the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 13 finalist and one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of the show for some time or for a week as a guest though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are want to see her in the Bigg Boss but somewhere it will be difficult for her to be back on the show post-Siddarth Shukla’s demise, as everything began from here and the memories from the show would make her week.

Do you think Shehnaaz would come on the show and do you want to see her on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

