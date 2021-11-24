Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shocking evictions to take place on the show in this special manner

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has seen a massive change. In the earlier episodes, the press entered the show and had the power to choose their bottom 6. The press chose Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia.

The contestants who are safe from evictions are Karan, Tejasswai, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita. They will get the power to save a contestant from getting evicted, and whoever won’t be saved in the end will be getting eliminated.

The second round of elimination would take place through audience votes and whoever gets the least votes will be eliminated from the show.

Now, two contestants are in the danger zone and will be eliminated from the show. It would be a very tough choice as all the contestants do have an alliance and have also connected with the audience.

All the contestants in the show are giving their best and trying to entertain the audiences as they all want to reach the finale oand take the trophy home.

The makers will also be introducing wild cards. They will be the real VIPs of the show and would be given special powers to save the nominated contestants. They would be safe from elimination.

Seems like the entire dynamics of the show will change and the game could get interesting from here.

