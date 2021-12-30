Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Siddarth Nigam, Jannat Zubair, and Palak Tiwari to be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing to its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale and secure their posting in the finale of the show.

In the past few weeks, we have seen how Bigg Boss has announced the “Ticket to finale tasks” and how the contestants tried to cancel, and owing to that Bigg Boss introduced the elimination task and now the contestants have to fight for themselves to survive on the show.

In the past few weekend ka vaar episode, we have seen how Salman grilled the contestants for not performing the task but in spite of that they once again candled the task and surely Salman will give them back for it.

As we all know that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode every weekend some of the other celebrities come on the show and have a fun interaction with host Salman Kahn and the contestants of the show.

This weekend the audience will get to see Siddarth Nigam, Jannat Zubair, and Palak Tiwari gracing the show alongside Salman Khan.

They would be having fun sessions with the host and the contestants of the show and ring down new year in the house.

Siddarth and Jannat would be coming on the show to promote their upcoming music video whereas the reason for Palak Tiwari to come on the show is still unknown.

Well, seems like this weekend ka vaar episode is filled with a lot of entertainment, fun, and masti, with the twist of Salman’s anger that will burst on the contestants.

