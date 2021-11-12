Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal admires Jay Bhanushali tells him that he is a hero and the only person who stands for the right

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one he has made his presence felt in the Bigg Boss house and made a place in the public eye.

In the initial days he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Pratik and showed what a strong personality he has.

These days Jay is low on the game as he feels betrayed by his friends Tejasswi and Nishant as they backstabbed him during the task and didn’t support him during the VIP task nor are they considering him for the captain in the house.

He was shocked to see that Tejasswi went against him and supported Pratik and Vishal in the task and he is extremely hurt about it.

Seems like Simba is trying to build an alliance with Jay and as he knows that currently he cannot trust anyone on the show.

During the live feed Simba was seen talking to Jay Bhanushali about what a good player her, he tells the actor that he is the hero of the show and the only person who stands up for the right and takes the correct stand for himself and puts forth his point of view and this is what he admires Jay for.

Well, it seems like Simba is slowly coming into his game and building the right alliance with him as he knows that Jay is a strong player.

