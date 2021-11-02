Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal apologizes to viewers for his aggressive behaviour towards Umar Riaz, says “Maybe I was manipulated and Umar jumped into the pool himself, as there was a pause before he fell into the pool”

MUMBAI: Once again, a huge aggressive fight is going to happen between Umar and Simba during the nomination task.

We had seen how the celebrities on the show had come and saved one contestant each from getting nominated and thus Jay, Karan, Tejasswi, and Vishal were saved and the rest of the housemates were unsafe from this week’s nomination.

The contestants are divided into two teams:

Team A : Ishaan, Umar, Afsana, and Rajiv

Team B : Pratik, Nishant, Simba, and Shamita.

Since Shamita is injured Vishal would play as a substitute for her.

Team A had to eliminate the contestants from Team B and whichever team would have eliminated the maximum contestants from the opposite team would have won the task and saved themselves from the nominations.

Before the task began, Umar took Simba’s basket and destroyed it, and thus the fight began and Pratik who was in Simba’s team took a stand for him and said that this shouldn’t be counted as Umar began the task before the buzzer.

This results in a huge fight between Umar and Simba, where the latter in an aggressive form pushes Umar into the pool and also abuses him, until now there is no action against the actor but the fans are going to wait until the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the live feed, one can see how Simba is looking into the camera and apologizing for his behaviour where he says that “ He and his team tried to play the game within the given rules but then if someone crosses the limit and gives personal comments then no one is going to keep quiet”

He further said that “ It wasn’t a forceful push and I didn’t even use 25% of my strength. I feel that I was manipulated as before he feel into the pool there was two – three-second of pause and he is sure that Bigg Boss as seen that in the camera and hence didn’t say anything”

Simba a been facing the froth of it since the news was out he didn’t even stop there but apparently said that “ Umar looks like a terrorist and he should put some surma and come” this hasn’t gone well with the netizens and the actor as received a lot of backlash for it

Where the viewers began a trend on social media with the hashtag #EvictSimbaNow and received a lot of negative remarks from the public for his above statement.

