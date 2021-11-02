Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal finally wakes up; gets into a massive fight with Umar Riaz pushes him into the pool, and hurls abuses at each other

MUMBAI: This season is getting more interesting as the contestants are giving so much content to the show.

The celebrities who had come for the Diwali episode ( Gautam, Rashami, Devoleena, and Kamya) had saved Karan, Jay, Tejasswi, and Vishal and they were safe from the nominations.

The saved contestants had to save one more person with apsi sehnmati and whichever person they would agree on would get saved from nominations.

But unfortunately, the saved contestants couldn’t come up with a name and thus Bigg Boss announced a task where the rest of the nominated contestants can save themselves.

The contestants are divided into two teams:

Team A : Ishaan, Umar, Afsana, and Rajiv

Team B : Pratik, Nishant, Simba, and Shamita.

Since Shamita is injured Vishal would play as a substitute for her.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Now before even the task begins Umar takes Simba’s basket and destroys is and thus, he gets eliminated from the show. Pratik opposes her and says that its not allowed as the buzzer didn’t get pressed.

Post that Simba and Umar get into a heated argument where they abuse each other and then Simba with anger pushes Umar into the swimming pool and throws the basket at him.

The fight accelerates to another level and the housemates try to control the two and try to keep them away from each other.

In last year’s season if one remembers Vikas Gupta had pushed Arshi Khan into the pool and he was eliminated on spot but with the case of Simba that hasn’t happened.

Seems like the makers of the show have changed the rules and now on physical violence there is no punishment as so much as already happened in this season.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will be the decision of Bigg Boss or would Salman Khan take a decision on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )