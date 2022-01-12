Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal to re-enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI: Simba was one of the most dignified and sort after contestants of Bigg Boss and he was praised by Salman Khan for the way he used to play the game and carry himself.

During a task, Pratik had eliminated him from the show and saved Neha stating that his contribution to the show is very little and that Neha deserves to be on the show.

With a smile, Simba left the house and with no hard – feelings for anyone.

The show has been extended for two weeks and the makers of the show are approaching ex-contestants of the show to re-enter the show as a wild card entry.

As we have reported earlier, that Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian were supposed to enter the house as wild card contestants, but then since Vishal has tested COVID positive and hence they were finding a replacement for him.

Rajiv will be entering the show anytime soon, and instead of Vishal, Simba would be entering the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Initially, when the makers of the show had offered him to re-enter the show he declined the offer but seems like the actor has changed his mind and is all set to enter the show as a wild card contestant in the next two-three days.

Simba was a slow player in the game and many times he was told by the host and guest who used to come on the show, that he needs to buckle up his game as he wasn’t doing anything much on the show as he was a silent player.

Well, it will be interesting to see his game this time and would he have a battle with Pratik considering that it was because of him that he was eliminated and not by the audience’s votes.

