Bigg Boss 15: EXCLUSIVE! Simba Nagpal REVEALS the piece of advice his Shakti co-star Rubina Diliak imparted to him

MUMBAI: This season is going to be very different as the theme of the show is a jungle, where the contestants won’t be staying in the house but would be locked in a jungle set-up, an environment where there wouldn’t be any comfort or the basic necessities.

Even the ration that Bigg Boss would send to them would be limited and they would have to fight for it and earn it.

Only a few contestants will get access to the main house, and for that, first, they have to go through the jungle setup and have to do various tasks.

The contestants will have to endure tougher tasks, spend endless nights, encounter countless adventures, and face the wrath of Vishwasuntree and Bigg Boss.

The contestants will face a number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot!

One of the most handsome men on Bigg Boss 15 is going to be Simba Nagpal. The model is from Delhi. He started his career as a model and went on to take part in MTV Splitsvilla. Simba Nagpal was one of the guys who did not get into any messy relationships on the show.

Now we recently caught up with Bigg Boss contestant Simba Nagpal shed light on how his Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Diliak guided him for the show.

He says, ''Rubina told me in straight words to remain the way I am in real life on the show..she said I should not fake anything at any cost..she said the audience out are not fools they know it when you are faking so be very careful about it. ''

He further said, ''She also imparted me a piece of information about the 'dos and don't on the show..she said don't use any foul language against anyone at any cost..and not to disrespect anybody on the show as it all goes against you. I am confident as I don't possess any of such traits.''

Bigg Boss 15 is already making quite a lot of headlines for the drama that has already unfolded on the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips on the show.