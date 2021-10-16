Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Sultani Akhada to be fought between Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal

MUMBAI : Umar Riaz and Ishaan Seghal were best of friends during the initial days of the show and they really got along well, but then the moment Ishaan’s love story began with Miesha, things went bad between the two.

During a task, Umar told Ishaan that he is faking his love story with Miesha to be on the show and both are using each other to go ahead as he couldn’t understand how come two people fall in love with each other in three days.

Ishaan hit back at Umar, saying who is he to judge their relationship and comment on it, as he and Miesha only know how true their relationship is.

Recently, we did see during the live feed how Ishaan told Jay that before entering the house Umar had planned to make a fake story with Miesha and had called her and shared the plan with her, though Miesha wasn’t that interested in the plan and when she came on the show she got attracted to Ishaan and their love story began which Umar couldn’t digest and thus keeps talking about their relationship.

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, it will be Ishaan VS Umar during the Sultani Akhada task where they will give a tough competition to win the task.

In the first round which is the verbal spat, Umar won the task whereas in the second round which was the physical task, Ishaan won.

It seems like Ishaan is the winner of the Sultani Akhada task, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, these days Umar and Ishaan are at loggerheads and their fight is not going to die soon and will go a long way on the show.

Whom do you support Ishaan or Umar?

Do let us know in the comments below.

